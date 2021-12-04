4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $429,880

FINAL round of plans from Homeworks of Alabama for The Vineyards at Tivoli, Lot 10 features the newly modified Picco plan. Owner’s suite on main with two additional bedrooms on the first floor that share a bath, large open kitchen, dining room or study and large eating area, open to the living room, this house has great options for the way you live! Upstairs features an additional bedroom plus tons of attic storage! All the designer touches and features that are upgrades with other builders are standard in this home, 4 side brick or painted brick exteriors, rear porches or patios, spray foam insulation, granite or quartz countertops, tile backsplashes & tiled shower, custom lighting, 5 1/4' baseboards throughout and crown molding on main floor, GE Stainless steel appliances and much, much more!