Evermore Homes presents the "Jasmine Euro" plan to Sutherland Subdivision, this new construction 4 bedroom 3 bath home, with the owners bedroom on the main level with a walk in closet, separate shower/tub, and a double vanity, also has one more bedroom and full bath on the main level. A large kitchen with island open to the family room, upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a media-game room. Outside you'll enjoy the covered back patio!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police say a man was found dead Friday morning behind Skybar in downtown Auburn, after having sustained injuries from falling from a wall.
“We picked a bad night to have our worst night of the year. That’s it.”
“L.A.? I just feel like that’s calling my name,” Derrian Gobourne said, flashing her familiar smile.
Around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, Opelika Fire Department responded to Niffer’s Place restaurant on 917 South Railroad Ave after the back side …
Buc-ee’s will open its new travel center April 10 at 6 a.m.