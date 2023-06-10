MOVE-IN READY!!! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the desirable West Richland Subdivision! Through the front door you step into a beautiful 2-story foyer, with access to the formal dining room. Next, the kitchen showcases a center island with granite countertops and bar seating, a walk-in pantry and SS appliances including fridge. The kitchen opens to the living room with a gas log fireplace, access to the AWESOME gameday porch with stone-wrapped wood-burning fireplace with stone mantle, HDMI ready. Head upstairs to the MASSIVE Primary Suite which has a nice sitting area/nook, two walk-in closets, a soaking tub + walk-in shower & dual granite vanities. Three additional bedrooms each have walk-in closets, convenient to the hall bathroom. The garage entryway includes a mudroom with built-in shoe shelf! There's a spacious privacy fenced backyard with a wooded area. The 2-car garage has a storage alcove. This home is just a few steps away from the neighborhood pool!