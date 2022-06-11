Evermore Homes presents the "Jasmine Euro" plan to Sutherland Subdivision, this new construction 4 bedroom 3 bath home, with the owners bedroom on the main level with a walk in closet, separate shower/tub, and a double vanity, also has one more bedroom and full bath on the main level. A large kitchen with island open to the family room, upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a media-game room. Outside you'll enjoy the covered back patio! Estimated Completion June 2022!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $434,900
