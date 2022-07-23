 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $435,000

Charming 4BR 3BA home situated on a cul-de-sac lot with an open concept and beautiful finishes throughout. The foyer opens to the formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Granite countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances are just a few of the things to love about the kitchen with an eat in breakfast area. The large island provides room for preparation and entertainment as well, which is open to the great room. The master bedroom connects to a master bathroom complete with separate shower and garden tub along with a double vanity. Three additional bedrooms located upstairs along with a loft area. The spray foam insulation keeps your energy bill low and maintains the perfect temperature year-round. Located on the north side of Auburn in Donahue Ridge, this is a family friendly subdivision is convenient to Auburn University, Yarbrough Elementary school, and Cary Woods shopping center. With easy access to Hwy 280, traveling and commuting is a breeze!

