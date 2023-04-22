PRICED TO SELL! Luxury lightings upgrade! Beautiful Mimms Trail house that's move-in ready. With tons of upgrades like luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the house (no carpet!), covered screened patio, multiple windows in the kitchen, additional bathroom upstairs, fully fenced yard, and a bunch of interior items, you won't need to wait a year to build your dream home. The house features a bright living area with plenty of large windows. The cozy great room has a fireplace and opens up to the dining room and kitchen, where you'll find a quartz countertop. The master bedroom and bathroom are located downstairs, while a half bath off the foyer is perfect for guests. Enjoy BBQ on the screened back porch without being bothered by bugs. Upstairs, a huge loft awaits you, along with three more bedrooms and two more baths. A neighborhood pool and walking trail. Easy access to Exit 51 on I-85, Chewacla state park is just a stone's throw away.