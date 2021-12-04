 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $439,000

One of the most popular plans in the beloved West Richland development! The sellers have made tons of updates to ensure that this house stands out from the rest: hardwood floors in the master bedroom & closet, custom master closet, laundry room cabinetry, gutters, fenced yard with improvements--extensive grading, addition of sod to extend lawn, evergreens for privacy, privacy fence, extended patio. The appealing floor plan includes a two-story foyer, formal dining room, and open-concept kitchen & living room, complete with a fireplace and view of the woods beyond the yard. The spacious master suite is located on the main floor. Three additional bedrooms, a large bonus room, and 2 full baths are on the second floor. A built-in mud bench, walk-in pantry, under-stair & coat closets, garage storage, & large closets throughout meet all storage needs. The home offers great curb appeal and phenomenal indoor-outdoor living with a seamless transition from the common areas to the covered porch.

