 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $439,780

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $439,780

The Huffman Bonus built by DRB Homes in The Preserve. This charming all brick exterior 4 bedroom/3.5 bath and covered deck features an open floor plan with formal dining, eat in kitchen with walk in pantry, white painted cabinets and a stainless appliance package with gas stove. The oversized owners retreat includes a sitting area, two vanities, walk in tile shower, garden tub, water closet and large walk in closet. Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home. Enjoy all the amenities this active community has to offer including 32 Acres of Lakes, a well-appointed community clubhouse, pool and grilling areas.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert