4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $439,900

Evermore Homes presents the "Jasmine Craftsman" plan to Sutherland Subdivision, this new construction 4-bedroom 3 bath home, with the owners' bedroom on the main level with a walk-in closet, separate shower/tub, and double vanity, also has one more bedroom and full bath on the main level. A large kitchen with island open to the family room, upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a media-game room. Outside you'll enjoy the covered back patio! Estimate completion July 2022! Under construction, show anytime. With preferred lender Seller will contribute $6,000 towards closing!