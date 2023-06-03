*Listing photo is a rendering colors will vary. *THIS HOME IS NOT BUILT YET* Build time is around 3-4 months.* Links Crossing presents the "Willow Traditional" Plan, this is a 4 bedroom 3.5 Bath home, with the primary bedroom on the main level. This home features a formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast area open to the family room. Large owners bedroom with separate shower/tub and double vanity, and large walk in closet. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a media/game room! This home is under construction and estimated 3-4 months build time. Put in offer today to have built by September/October finish date!