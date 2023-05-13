The lavish style of the “Cambridge” floorplan is guaranteed to impress. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom plan opens into a distinguished foyer. The foyer leads into the expansive dining room, kitchen and great room. The open concept creates a great space for entertaining or spending time with loved ones together. The kitchen boasts a stunning island with seating. The kitchen leads into the sweeping master suite, which includes double vanities, separate shower, soaking tub and abundant storage space in the large walk-in closet. The second floor includes three additional bedrooms and a loft, along with a shared bathroom and ample closet space. This unique loft area can accommodate your ever-changing needs for space!