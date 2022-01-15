4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $449,000

Do not miss out on this like new 4 bedroom house in the Solamere neighborhood constructed in 2019 by Black Oak construction. As you walk in the foyer you are greeted by a very well designed open concept floor plan with a formal dining area, kitchen, and breakfast area over looking the large living area with high ceilings. The master suite is on the main level with a very spacious layout and large master bathroom and closets. The additional bedrooms are upstairs, all of which are good size rooms. And not to be looked over, the back porch area is its own little paradise. It boast an outdoor woodburning fireplace and sitting area, with a separate area to grill and get sun. The porch overlooks a large fenced in backyard and heavily wooded area behind the property. This house has a lot to offer, do not let this opportunity slip by! Schedule a showing today! *More pictures to follow soon*