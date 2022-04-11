 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $449,000

  • Updated
MOVE IN READY! Beautiful Like-New 2-story home situated on a corner lot in desirable Tivoli Milan. NEW paint, wood floors in all bedrooms, living room and dining area. Herringbone subway tile in kitchen. Gas stove, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Very spacious master bedroom, large walk-in closet, master bath has garden tub, separate shower & granite countertops. Foam insulation, tankless water heater, security & irrigation systems. This is a highly energy-efficient home! Privacy fence in the back yard and covered porch for outdoor entertainment. Tivoli Milan has a neighborhood pool and is conveniently located to parks, shopping, wonderful schools and close to AL Highway 280.

