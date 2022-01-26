 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $450,000

Relax as you gaze at this gorgeous view and sunset to be enjoyed every afternoon from your covered back porch. Then come inside and cozy up next to the magnificent double sided fireplace. Only 17 miles from downtown Auburn, 20 miles from downtown Opelika but surrounded by a 100+ acre farm on all sides. All on one floor, this large open floor plan home has SO MUCH SPACE, INSIDE and OUT.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert