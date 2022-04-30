The Rainier built by Dan Ryan Builders in the Preserve. This 4 bed/3.5 bath Craftsman home with 3 car garage features a formal dining room with coffered ceiling, large eat-in kitchen with granite counters, farmhouse sink, white shaker cabinets, stainless appliances including a gas stove & large walk-in pantry. The great room features a gas fireplace with brick hearth and shiplap accents. The first floor master has a coffered ceiling, master bath with dual vanities, freestanding tub, separate shower, water closet and huge walk-in closet conveniently connected to the laundry room. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedroom, 2 bathrooms, media room and loft area. This home also includes a rear covered porch, gutters, tankless water heater, smart home enabled package and so much more! Enjoy all the amenities this active community has to offer including 32 Acres of Lakes, a well-appointed community clubhouse, pool and grilling areas
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $451,250
