Come join your neighbors in the beautiful Mimms Trail community! With an expected competition of November 2023, the Clermont 4 BR/2.5BA design on lot 505 features a two level floorplan with the primary bedroom on the main floor! The upstairs loft provides extra entertaining space, in additional to the great room downstairs! Mimms trail has A+ amenities including community pond, garden, spacious swimming pool, sidewalks, street lamps and abundant green space. Our designers have carefully selected options so please contact listing agent for home's progress and potential personal design.