 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $452,900

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $452,900

Evermore Homes presents the "Jasmine Euro" plan to Sutherland Subdivision, this new construction 4 bedroom 3 bath home, with the owners bedroom on the main level with a walk in closet, separate shower/tub, and a double vanity, also has one more bedroom and full bath on the main level. A large kitchen with island open to the family room, upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a media-game room. Outside you'll enjoy the covered back patio!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

It's a schoolday again here are Auburn. The field trip is over. Here at Toomer's Corner, a girl is taking graduation photos.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert