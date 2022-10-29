4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $454,000

The Jefferson floor plan by Harris Doyle has tons of character! This gorgeous home features a beautiful 2-story foyer with a shiplap accent wall and open floorplan. Custom beams in the kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen boast quartz countertops, Carrara Marble backsplash, a large island, and stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove. The private study can be used as an office or flex space. The primary suite is on the main level and features an en suite bathroom with a double vanity, Carrara Marble tiled shower and a walk-in closet! A 2nd bedroom is also on the main level. Upstairs, you will find the large loft that provides plenty of space for entertaining and 2 additional bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The covered back patio and fenced-in backyard are perfect for entertaining and relaxing! The detached garage at the rear of the home allows for ample parking. Do not miss this like-new, move-in ready home!