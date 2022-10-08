 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $454,035

NEW INCENTIVE! With the purchase of this home, buyer will receive a washer & dryer, blinds, AND $10,000!This two story home has the primary bedroom downstairs, tucked away in the back of the home. This plan offers a breakfast nook and a formal dining room! Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms, a full bathroom, and large loft! All design options have been thoughtfully selected by our designers and cannot be altered. A list of options is available upon request. Home is located on lot 167 on Clear Springs Dr. https://harrisdoyle.com/communities/auburn/creekside-falls-at-woodward-oaks#detail

