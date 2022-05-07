Evermore Homes presents the "Jasmine Euro" plan to Sutherland Subdivision, this new construction 4 bedroom 3 bath home, with the owners bedroom on the main level with a walk in closet, separate shower/tub, and a double vanity, also has one more bedroom and full bath on the main level. A large kitchen with island open to the family room, upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a media-game room. Outside you'll enjoy the covered back patio!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $454,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Unacceptable.
Alabama’s U.S. Senate race is ever so important. This race will usher in a conservative or a liberal. On April 20, Steve Flowers’ editorial ma…
Lee County Sheriff investigations have arrested a third suspect in connection to a homicide investigation from 2020 involving the kidnapping o…
With one mighty swing, Bobby Pierce helped Auburn baseball record a win for the record books.
Pastry chef Sofia Tejeda shows in her recipes that baking is not exclusive to sweet stuff. Savory items — like onions! — also have a home in baked goods.
A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus occurred Friday morning around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. 280 at Lee Road 257 in Lee County.
See all the standout players named to the 2021-22 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Boys Basketball Team.
Opelika Police detectives arrested an Opelika middle school teacher Thursday and charged him with three sex-related charges involving a middle…
'It’s not Baptist, Methodist, Catholic, Presbyterian': Thursday event is for anybody who wants to pray
The Lee County community is invited to the 71st annual National Day of Prayer event at noon Thursday at the Lee County Courthouse square in Opelika.
Here's a look at a few series produced by and streaming on Netflix that have been released in the past month.