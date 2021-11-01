This fantastic Tanner plan features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and a bonus room on 2 levels. Hang out in the living room by the gas fireplace or curl up for a movie in the bonus room. So many great upgrades in this home; Maytag gas appliances including a stainless range hood, the master bathroom is large with a massive shower and two shower heads, and MORE! **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness room, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday and Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 5 PM, and Sunday : 12 PM - 5 PM. Estimated completion December 2021/January 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $458,292
