4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $462,167

Now available in Mimms Trail's newest phase! Harris Doyle Home is proud to reintroduce the Clermont floor plan to Mimms Trail! This spec home will come included with a spacious covered patio, a 3rd bathroom (located upstairs), an island, a double bowl vanity and tile shower in the primary bathroom, and a gas fireplace. The primary bedroom located on the main floor, and a large loft upstairs are added bonuses to this home! The design selections have been thoughtfully chosen by our designer and can be seen in the listing images. Please use the following link to view a list of included home features and sitemap: https://harrisdoyle.com/communities/auburn/mimms-trail-11

