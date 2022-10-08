 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $463,440

Introducing the Clermont plan to the NEW phase of Farmville Lakes. This plan has a large loft upstairs for extra entertaining space in addition to the great room on the main level. All four bedrooms in this home have walk-in closets. This plan also has a great back porch to enjoy your outdoor area.

