4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $464,501

With three bedrooms on the main level, the Juniper is great for guests, while the tucked away master suite with super shower allows for privacy. Enjoy time with friends and family preparing meals in this home’s open kitchen which overlooks the dining area and an extended covered back porch. The kitchen offers plenty of storage with large pantry and island. The second floor features a bedroom, full bathroom, and bonus room! So many great upgrades in this home; Maytag gas appliances including a wood range hood, master bathroom features super shower with a semi-frameless shower door, bench, and MORE! *The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.* Amenities will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness room, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Mon and Tues : closed, Wed - Sat : 9 AM - 5 PM, and Sun : 12 PM - 5 PM. Estimated completion Mar 2022.