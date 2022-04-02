Evermore Homes presents the "Bedford Craftsman" Plan to Sutherland Subdivision! This is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 living areas on the main floor, as well as a large kitchen with island and breakfast area. On the main level you'll also find a formal dining room, butlers pantry, a kitchen pantry, and powder room. Upstairs you'll find the Owners suite with separate tub, and tile shower with body jets! 2 walk in closets, and a sitting area in the bedroom! 3 additional bedrooms with a full bath in the hall, and upstairs laundry room. Outside you can enjoy your outdoor living space under your covered patio! Estimated completion in June 2022!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $464,900
