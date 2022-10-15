This Hughston Home is the Harrison Plan - 4 BR/2.5BA. Energy Efficient w/ Smart Home Technology. Exterior Hardie Plank, Board + Batten, & Stone Accents. Beautiful interior features include Iron Rail Spindles, Open Kitchen Concept w/ SS Appliances + Granite Island & Countertops. Large Kitchen Pantry off Kitchen. Master Suite includes Fireplace & Master Bath w/ separate Garden Tub & Tiled Shower, Granite Double Sink Vanities & His & Hers Walk-in Closets. Office, Formal Dining, & Living Room on main level. Mud Room w/ Cubbies & Attached 2-car Garage. Backyard is partly fenced and boasts a Gameday Covered Patio complete with Fireplace, TV Hook-ups, and Ceiling Fan. Yard features Irrigation System.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $464,900
