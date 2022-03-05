4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $464,900

Evermore Homes presents the "Willow Euro" Plan to Sutherland Subdivision, this is a 4 bedroom 3.5 Bath home, with the primary bedroom on the main level. This home features a formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast area open to the family room. Large owners bedroom with separate shower/tub and double vanity, and large walk in closet. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a media/game room! This home is Energystar Certified!