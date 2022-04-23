4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $465,000

Beautiful 4 sides Full Brick exterior with Stone columns on the front porch. Ceiling to floor wainscoting feature walls in the Dining room, Master Bedroom & Master Bathroom & Powder Room, Designer Lighting, French Vanilla Kitchen Cabinetry, Stainless Range Hood Vent, Double Sliding Rustic Barn Doors in Master Bathroom. The family room boasts a dramatic two-story ceiling and is open concept to the kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen is a gourmet's dream with great counter space, stainless single bowl sink, lots of cabinets and walk-in pantry! Upstairs loft space can be a media room space. SPRAY FORM INSULATION in attic space for saving huge energy bills. The Laundry room has extra cabinetry and granite folding counter space. Mimms Trail neighborhood has a community pool and gardens with easy access to I-85 and Chewacla State Park(In 5 minutes).This property is currently not homestead exempted.