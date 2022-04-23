4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $465,500

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath one-level home in Cypress Point of Auburn University Club. Beautiful finishes- Kitchen includes quartz counters, custom backsplash, walk-in pantry, large island for additional seating and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Master Bath with granite counters , double vanity, spacious shower, soaking tub and LARGE walk-in closet. Brick fireplace with gas logs. Hardwood flooring throughout all main living area. 9ft ceilings, 2" wood blinds throughout. Large laundry room with additional storage. Covered front and back patio. Fenced backyard. Oversized 2 car garage and plenty of extra parking space. Refrigerator in kitchen will remain.