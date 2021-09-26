The Sagewood plan by Harris Doyle Homes offers functional and spacious split level living! The formal dining room with adjacent butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining. The master suite on the main level has split vanities and dual closets. The upstairs loft can provide space for a second living room or playroom. The great room leads out to a covered patio. Photos used are artistic renderings. All options have been thoughtfully chosen for the home by our designers and cannot be changed. Approximate closing: February-March 2022. This home is located on lot 444.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $467,399
