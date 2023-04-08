Stunning & Sensible Design set our Oakwood Plan apart! Gorgeous Entry Foyer, Formal Dining w/ Coffered Ceilings & Wainscotting, Spacious Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace, The Gourmet Kitchen includes Ample Quality Cabinetry, Built-in Stainless Appliances w/ Gas Cooktop & Stylish Vent Hood. Granite Countertops & Tiled Backsplash. Large Kitchen Island, Breakfast Area & Walk-in Pantry. Owner’s Entry w/ Signature Drop Zone. Owner’s Suite Located on the Main Floor boasts Plenty of Light. Owner’s Bath w/ Tiled Shower, Soaking Tub, Vanity w/ Quartz Countertops & Large Walk-in Closet. A Spacious Media Room Upstairs. creating a 2nd Living Area. Additional Bedrooms w/ Large Closets. Hall Bath & Jack and Jill Bath make Family Living Easy. Two Car Garage & Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace Perfect for Outdoor Living. Tons of Included Features such as Spray Foam Insulation, Gas Tankless Water Heater, 2” Blinds on Front of the Home, Gourmet Kitchen, Gameday Patio & Quality Craftsman Style will set us apart.