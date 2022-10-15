4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $469,000

Beautiful Toland Construction home with a gorgeous pond view! Floor plan includes a guest suite off the foyer, open concept living room and kitchen complete with high cielings, a gas log fireplace, and large island. Dining room has tons of natural light and a view of the water. Main level owners suite includes double sink vanity, soaking tub, walk in shower, and expansive closet. The laundry room is convenient to the primary room and the garage. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms and a shared bathroom. This home boasts ample storage! The covered patio overlooks the manicured yard and pond, making for the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee!