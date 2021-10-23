The Sagewood plan by Harris Doyle Homes offers functional and spacious split level living! The formal dining room with adjacent butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining. The master suite on the main level has split vanities and dual closets. The upstairs loft can provide space for a second living room or playroom. The great room leads out to a covered patio. Photos used are artistic renderings. All options have been thoughtfully chosen for the home by our designers and cannot be changed. Approximate closing: March 2022. This home is located on lot 450. Virtual Walk Through: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=duaTFp4f44X
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $469,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee gets the school dance she never had on ‘Grease’ night, advances on Dancing With The Stars
- Updated
Suni Lee said she never got to go to school dances or prom when she was in high school. She always had practice. But Monday, Lee turned DWTS into a school dance and advanced.
Juicy Hughley, Nick Farrow and Jordan Benbrook are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Reeltown, Loachapoka and Chambers Academy.
- Updated
Auburn’s business community and long-time residents of the city say they’ve lost a larger-than-life friend and a cornerstone figure in Downtown Auburn after the death of entrepreneur Greg Bradshaw.
- Updated
Bryan Harsin charged into the locker room and the players erupted.
- Updated
Auburn football will return to action under the lights on Halloween weekend.
- Updated
Charles Barkley’s career at Auburn has gone down in legend. Thursday, he added his own ‘urban legend’ to the list of tall tales.
- Updated
Auburn's coaching change last December led to many familiar faces on the roster and the staff leaving the program. Here's a look at how 2021 is treating those players and coaches.
Opelka Police Department leading investigation of officer-involved shooting in Beauregard traffic stop
- Updated
“It is a challenging job and it always has been," said Sheriff Jay Jones. "It just seems like the challenges increase daily."
- Updated
The $45 million Buc-ee’s Auburn project is officially breaking ground on Oct. 27.
- Updated
Maldonado, a former hibachi chef at Mikata Japanese Steakhouse, now takes his grill and his skills to people's homes