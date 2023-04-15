Previously model home. Beautiful and well maintained home in Mimms Trail! Located on a generous corner lot with Fenced Backyard. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Formal dining room, an open concept family room, kitchen and a breakfast area. Master on the main and tiled bathroom with separate shower /tub. Special designed features and upgrades throughout the home. Low maintenance 4 sided brick exterior and a large covered patio for outdoor enjoyment. The family room focal point is the fireplace with stone hearth & surround as well as custom trim detail to the ceiling! The kitchen is a gourmet's dream with an upgraded gas range with vented stainless hood and lots of cabinets and walk-in pantry! Upstairs a flexible loft space with built in speaker system for a reading nook or kid's play space. There's also an on-suite bedroom that would make the perfect guest suite. There is a bedroom with additional storage space built-in too! Insulated Garage door. Great neighborhood.