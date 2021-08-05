4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $471,040

MOVE-IN READY! This home is uniquely built with an additional living area, kitchen, full bathroom, and an additional primary bedroom with it's own entrance attached to the home. We call this unique addition a 'NestGen Space'. NestGen Spaces offers multi-generational living at it's finest. Our multi-gen floor plans are crafted to bring families under one roof, while still offering the flexibility of a private space. NestGen offers the opportunity to share your new home with your loved one. NestGen Spaces fits the mold for an array of lifestyles! The main portion of the home offers the primary bedroom plus a secondary bedroom on the main floor. Upstairs, you will find a large loft, full bathroom, and a bedroom. Outside, the patio is extended to connect from the sliding glass door off the great room, to the door in the NestGen Space bedroom.