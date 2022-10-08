 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $473,620

NEW INCENTIVE! With the purchase of this home, buyer will receive a washer & dryer, blinds, AND $10,000!The Coventry by Harris Doyle Homes in Woodward Oaks is a unique floor plan with a large great room with a 17 ft ceiling! Off to the side of the great room, you'll find the kitchen and dining room with a spacious walk in pantry. The primary bedroom and a secondary bedroom are located on the main floor. Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms with a "study niche" that can be used as a loft, reading nook, etc!

