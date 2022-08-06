 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $474,900

Evermore Homes presents the "Laurel Euro" Plan to Sutherland Subdivision. This is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a formal dining room, flex room, a den, and a family room on the main level. The kitchen has a pantry and an island which is open to the family room. Upstairs is the Owners bedroom with a sitting area, owners bathroom included a double vanity, separate tiled shower with body jets, and separate tub, and walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms, a full bath in the hall, and a media room! This house has so many living spaces, and you can enjoy your private backyard sitting under your covered patio! Estimated Completion August 2022!

