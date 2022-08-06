Evermore Homes presents the "Laurel Euro" Plan to Sutherland Subdivision. This is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a formal dining room, flex room, a den, and a family room on the main level. The kitchen has a pantry and an island which is open to the family room. Upstairs is the Owners bedroom with a sitting area, owners bathroom included a double vanity, separate tiled shower with body jets, and separate tub, and walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms, a full bath in the hall, and a media room! This house has so many living spaces, and you can enjoy your private backyard sitting under your covered patio! Estimated Completion August 2022!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $474,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road.
A Smiths Station man was killed Friday morning after striking an SUV with his motorcycle and then being thrown into the air and hit by a picku…
From now until Aug. 18, the Valley Healthcare Mission is offering vision, dental and other basic medical services to community members free of…
Auburn baseball legend Tim Hudson is taking on a new challenge in the city, being named on Monday the new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy.
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has been charged with attempting to elude a police officer by the Auburn Police Division.
With an aerial flip and a little gold-medal flair, Auburn’s Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Frida…
'It's nothing short of a miracle': Opelika and Auburn firefighters honored for quick work stopping Railroad District fire
The City of Opelika has honored the Opelika and Auburn fire departments for their quick response to an early morning fire in downtown Opelika …
“Obviously Auburn fans and the Auburn community want to see how all of us can play, how all of us play together. We’re taking it serious. We want to win. It doesn’t count, but we still want to win.”
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year.
The Opelika Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred on July 14 in the 100 Block of Chester Avenue.