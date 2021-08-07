 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $475,000

This new project will bring Old World charm to the Auburn. Each unit will feature custom features like quartz counter tops, wood floors, upgraded appliance and custom lighting. This low density project will only have 4 total units. Located less than 1 mile from campus and downtown. Be close to everything you need and just far enough away to escape to your new oasis.

