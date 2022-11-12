Move in ready home in sought after PARC at Auburn University Club! This like new home has the primary plus one additional bedroom on the first floor. Laundry room is downstairs as well. Upstairs there is a spacious loft with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. All wood downstairs with the exception of the second bedroom. The kitchen has tons of countertop space and storage. Frigidaire appliances with an extra quiet dishwasher. Covered front and back porches with beautiful flagstone floors. Extended uncovered back porch perfect for grilling and entertaining. Gas fireplace in the living room. Neighborhood pool, clubhouse and fitness center are all available with a social membership to the AU Club. Home is Energy Star Certified with a zoned HVAC. Lovely tile, floor and lighting ugrades were done at time of construction.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $475,000
