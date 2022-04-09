Have you been searching for a beautiful home with designer finishes, custom details & a large backyard with privacy? Welcome home to this Homeworks built 4 BR/2.5 BA beauty! Set in a cul de sac, it features sand and finish real hardwood floors, white cabinetry, plenty of counter space & an open concept for easy entertaining or everyday living. Spacious main floor owner's suite includes a gorgeous en suite bath with natural light, soaking tub, full tile shower and WI closet. Upstairs you'll find 3 sizable guest BR, one of which is exceptionally large & includes a nook the owners have used as a home office. Outside you're sure to enjoy the covered back patio and fully fenced rear yard. Beyond the fence are woods providing additional privacy. Showings begin the afternoon of Friday, April 8th. HOA fee covers lawn maintenance at $325/qtr, please contact HOA for further details.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $475,000
