No need to wait for a new home to be completed in Graymoor when you can make this like-new home your own! Completed in 2020 by The Worthy Group, this 4 BR/3 bath home checks ALL of the boxes! 2 BR/2 full on the main level, including the primary w/ private ensuite. 2 more bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Kitchen and all baths have CUSTOM cabinetry and QUARTZ countertops! Kitchen has a dining nook a HUGE eat-at island. Open concept living. Gas fireplace in living area. Covered back porch with easy access from the kitchen. Gas cooktop with a DOUBLE OVEN! Tankless water heater so hot water is never an issue. Spray foam insulation in roofline, batted walls. Prewired for security system and surround sound. Irrigation system to keep your grass green. Starting January 2024 HOA dues will be $150 for the year until the amenities built, then increase. Amenities will include a pool, green space and pavilion and will be done in phase 5. Don't miss the chance to live in Graymoor right away!