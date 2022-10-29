The “Alexandria” is sure to provide a delightful living experience with its one story design and easy access and flow from room to room. This Ranch-style home is sure to please! The appealing entry foyer is sophisticated yet open and joins the formal dining room and offers an additional room useful as a study or living room. The open vaulted family room and kitchen with large center granite island is made for entertaining. The unique master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with split granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and tiled shower with glass door and his and hers walk in closets. The additional 3 bedrooms provide plenty of closet space and two additional bathrooms. This highly desirable plan is perfect for multiple lifestyles.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $477,494
Related to this story
Most Popular
Buster Coker, Cortez Cooks and Kejuan Green and are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
This week's nominees are from Loachapoka, Lanett and Chambers Academy.
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Frid…
THE WAR ROOM: After an Auburn woman was murdered, two agents took on the 10-year-old cold case with no body, rallied a team, built a case and helped send Rick Ennis to prison for life
Mark Whitaker and John “J.W.” Barnes remember when they decided they were going to do whatever it took, after taking on the cold case of Lori Ann Slesinski, a 24-year-old Auburn resident who’d gone missing in 2006.
On Saturday, Auburn police arrested a Tuskegee man after police said they recovered two stolen firearms.
Auburn gymnastics star signee Olivia Greaves has had knee surgery and will miss the 2023 season, she announced Sunday.
Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday after it was announced he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach for grabbing and throwing a volunteer staff member during the Wolves’ game against Opelika last Friday.
Diamond's departure means nine of the signees in Auburn's 18-man 2021 recruiting class have left the program.
Auburn legend Bo Jackson praised Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders in a recent interview with USA Today, saying Sanders has the ability t…
She told investigators that this man said “he was going to put a bullet in her brain if she told anyone about it,” according to the LCSO report.
Start preparing for Halloween because the festivities aren’t just for Oct. 31 anymore: The holiday is celebrated the whole weekend in the Aubu…