The welcoming feel starts on the covered front porch and carries through the long foyer entryway that leads you into a vast great room. The corner fireplace will immediately catch your eye, but the sprawling hardwoods and wall of windows will secure your admiration for this space. Off to one side you’ll find a large kitchen with a center island accompanied by a wine rack and open book case, great working triangle, and large pantry. You enter the flex room from the back of the kitchen that would serve perfectly as a dining room or study, depending on your family’s needs. The master suite occupies one side of the main level and has a lot to offer including an adjoining sitting room, flawless master bath, and spacious walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms are found off of the main entryway and each have a large walk-in closet plus a linen closet in the hall.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $482,139
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“She was one of the top recruits in the country outside of Suni.” Sophia Groth is already showing why.
- Updated
Auburn is proactively pursuing a contract extension for men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, and there is comfort in the athletics department that Auburn will be able to offer an extension that will allow him to finish his career with the Tigers.
- Updated
Auburn athletics director Allen Greene has announced a long-term contract extension that will keep Bruce Pearl the head coach for Auburn men’s…
LEE: Inside Peacock Woodstock, the manifestation of an unprecedented wild ride for Auburn men’s basketball
- Updated
Somebody played Freebird. In another moment, they sang out ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads.’ Then they put their hands up for Bodda Getta.
- Updated
“You feel like you’re on top of the world,” Wendell Green said. Right now, Wendell, you are.
- Updated
The Tigers jumped for joy. The fans stormed the court.
- Updated
At the Opelika City Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night, the board expressed their condolences to the family of Rev. Steven Ca…
- Updated
There’s no sense trying to tiptoe over it.
KENDRICK-HOLMES: Here's our plan for covering Auburn and what Bruce Pearl calls 'an everything school'
- Updated
I come here today to either praise you or to challenge you, and also to quote Bruce Pearl.
- Updated
Between prepping the section with signs and shakers, plus growing The Jungle into a full-fledged campus organization, it takes a lot behind the scenes to make Auburn’s student section one of the loudest in the country.