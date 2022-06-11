4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $482,145

Harris Doyle Homes is proud to reintroduce the Jefferson floor plan in Woodward Oaks! The Jefferson floor plan offers the primary bedroom, a secondary bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor! The main floor also has a "flex room", which can be used as an office, nursey, playroom, etc! The other two bedrooms share a jack and Jill bathroom upstairs. A spacious loft can also be found in the second level. Use the following link to view a list of included home features and the sitemap of the community: https://harrisdoyle.com/communities/auburn/creekside-falls-at-woodward-oaks#detail