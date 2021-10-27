All estate lots in this well-established subdivision, Belle Tara. 1.5 story home sits on ~3 acre wooded lot. Very secluded, quite, small community atmosphere, well-maintained community pool. Master bedroom on first level, three hall bedrooms upstairs and a well-lit office. One bedroom has a utility room attached. Yard has been well-maintained, beautiful lawn, storage shed in back, perfect for gardening tools. Oversized two-and-a-half car garage. Bonus room over garage with built-in bar. Space for regulation pool table.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $484,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn’s business community and long-time residents of the city say they’ve lost a larger-than-life friend and a cornerstone figure in Downtown Auburn after the death of entrepreneur Greg Bradshaw.
- Updated
An Auburn University official affirmed Monday that the new executive order in Alabama out of Gov. Kay Ivey’s office will not affect the school…
- Updated
Charles Barkley’s career at Auburn has gone down in legend. Thursday, he added his own ‘urban legend’ to the list of tall tales.
Roman Gagliano, Tyler Ellis and Clyde Pittman are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Opelika, Tallassee and Auburn High.
Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee gets the school dance she never had on ‘Grease’ night, advances on Dancing With The Stars
- Updated
Suni Lee said she never got to go to school dances or prom when she was in high school. She always had practice. But Monday, Lee turned DWTS into a school dance and advanced.
- Updated
After consulting with members of the local medical community, Auburn City Schools and Opelika City Schools will be making masks optional for s…
- Updated
After universities moved to remote classes last year, some college towns around the country are contesting the 2020 census — but not Auburn.
Auburn University to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, complying with federal requirements
- Updated
Auburn University is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated no later than Dec. 8, the school announced in a campus-wide email Friday.
- Updated
The annual Pioneer Day (formerly Syrup Sopping) will be returning Saturday in Loachapoka.
- Updated
Bryan Harsin declined to comment on whether or not he’s been vaccinated when asked Monday. Auburn University announced Friday a mandate requiring all faculty members be vaccinated.