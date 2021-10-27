4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $484,000

All estate lots in this well-established subdivision, Belle Tara. 1.5 story home sits on ~3 acre wooded lot. Very secluded, quite, small community atmosphere, well-maintained community pool. Master bedroom on first level, three hall bedrooms upstairs and a well-lit office. One bedroom has a utility room attached. Yard has been well-maintained, beautiful lawn, storage shed in back, perfect for gardening tools. Oversized two-and-a-half car garage. Bonus room over garage with built-in bar. Space for regulation pool table.