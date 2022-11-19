4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $484,999

Premiere plan designed for gracious living, the “Brunswick” plan is a blend of space, convenience, and simplistic ideas. Rich open foyer adjoins dressed up formal dining room that is detailed to perfection and offers a place for more formal entertaining. Impressive kitchen with extravagant finishes, allows cooking and serving to be a breeze with its grand size and attention to functionality as well as it’s openness to the fabulous great room. Owner’s quarters located on first floor with a extravagant master bath with his and hers/split granite vanities, garden tub with tile surround and full tile shower with heavy glass door. Step onto the second floor to find three large bedrooms as well as a loft area that offers multi-purposes. Covered rear porch and two-car garage complete the package to this highly sought after plan.