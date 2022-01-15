The Garrett floor plan by Harris Doyle Homes features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, has 2977 sq ft. The upstairs loft provides the perfect space for casual family living. The first floor master suite is punctuated by dual vanity sinks and an expansive closet. The large kitchen has plenty of counter space and storage, featuring a corner pantry, eat-at island, and gas stove. The large mud room will accommodate built-ins creating the perfect drop zone. The covered patio is perfect for entertaining and relaxing, and the attached garage at the rear of the home provides for ample parking. Pictures are artistic renderings.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $489,900
