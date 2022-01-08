 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $492,898

The Sagewood plan by Harris Doyle Homes has two elevations to choose from, and offers functional and spacious split level living. The formal dining room with adjacent butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining. The master suite on the main level has split vanities and dual closets. The upstairs loft can provide space for a second living room or playroom. The great room leads out to a covered patio. Stunning design options to choose from! This is proposed construction and there is nothing under construction.

