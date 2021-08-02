Beautiful brick home on large lot in lovely Grove Hill! 3 beds & NO CARPET on main level! Upgrades & designer finishes throughout: 12' ceilings; wide-plank hardwoods; recessed lighting; detailed crown, base, & cased mouldings; undermount sinks; granite throughout. Welcoming foyer leads to spacious great room w/ soaring tray ceiling, built-in speakers, & gas FP. Great room flows into sunny breakfast area & kitchen, which offers custom cabinetry/pantry. Eat-at bar & breakfast room for everyday + large formal dining for big events! Split floorplan creates a private master retreat, complete w/ tray ceiling, huge WI closet, & amazing en suite bath w/ double sinks, linen closet, soaking tub, tile WI shower. Beds 2-3 share a similarly outfitted J&J bath. Powder room & laundry w/ sink & lots of extra storage on main. 4th bed/bonus & private bath up. Huge fenced backyard w/ covered patio, mature landscaping, gorgeous hardscaping! Integrated media & security wiring. Security lighting. Irrigation
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $495,000
