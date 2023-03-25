The Jefferson floor plan offers the primary bedroom, a secondary bedroom, and full bathroom on the main floor! The main floor also has a "flex room", which can be used as an office, nursey, playroom, etc! The other two bedrooms share a jack and Jill bathroom upstairs. A spacious loft can also be found in the second level. This is a spec listing. Please contract listing agent details on design selections! Expected Completion: Approximately October-November.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $495,022
