The Jefferson floor plan offers the primary bedroom, a secondary bedroom, and full bathroom on the main floor! The main floor also has a "flex room", which can be used as an office, nursey, playroom, etc! The other two bedrooms share a jack and Jill bathroom upstairs. A spacious loft can also be found in the second level. This is a spec listing. Please contract listing agent details on design selections! Expected Completion: Approximately October-November.